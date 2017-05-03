: the great debate :

Coming up with ideas is a crap shoot. I’ve no clue where they come from or where to look when I need one. Ideas have a mind all their own and follow their own sneaky, backstairs schedule. Sometimes they drop by, but more often they don’t.

You can’t force them, either; I’ve tried. It scares them off.  Ideas, I’ve decided, are like birds, very, very skittery. Attempt a sudden grab and, fwip, away it goes. Gah, so frustrating and so typical. The better plan is to ignore how desperately you need a spark, a notion, any sign of brain activity whatsoever and go on about your day. Which, for me, means sitting on my keister and obsessing over stuff I can’t control.

Which I was doing when, shazam!, two ideas landed in my brainpan at the very same time. Lucky, lucky me — two bona fide possibilities. Oh, joy, oh, rapture, right? Wrong, I couldn’t decide between them. Each had merits. I dithered and fussed, swinging between options. It would have been easier to draw the winner from a hat.

Eventually, sides were taken and a fight broke out. One side demanded Idea A, the other side insisted on Idea B. Names were called, punches were thrown, and synapses were breached. In the end, I was forced to raise the white flag and surrender the field before my head exploded.   

Now I need an aspirin the size of a yo-yo. Sorry for the snafu. Please come back again when order is restored.

16 Responses to “: the great debate :”

  10. Eva Blaskovic

    Well written. I thoroughly enjoyed this!

    This is the whole issue around writer’s block. You can’t sit at the computer looking at a screen to generate ideas. Ideas are swift-footed, elusive creatures spotted when you’re on the verge of falling asleep (you’d better snap to alert and write them down!), waking you at 3:00 in the morning, torturing you in the shower (which you cut short, stumbling half wet in your towel to paper or computer), itching the back of your brain when your hands are occupied with the steering wheel, and blinding you with full brilliance when you’re running late on an adrenaline-charged workday morning.

    “brainpan” — awesome word.

    Like

    Reply

