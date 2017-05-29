: a little nudge on memorial day :

By

Welcome to the unofficial start of summer,¹ don’t waste it sitting at your computer like I’m doing. Go to the pool or the beach, the park, a garden, the porch, any place that isn’t enclosed. Just sit in the sunshine and breathe the fresh air if nothing else.

These are the days we pine for all winter long. Enjoy the living daylights out of them while you can. They refuse to linger, dammit. So, as a public service, I’ve provided a handy guide to summer activities, in case your ideas run dry.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going outside to fall off my bike. In the event of accident and / or injury, it’s been a pleasure and an honor to serve your blogging needs.

Have a swell holiday!

copyright © 2017 the whirly girl

¹ Gosh, I’m getting such a sense of  déjà vu here. Really, you, too? D’oh, right, this is a reblog from last year. I managed to make a couple minor adjustments, though, so there was a little effort involved. And, frankly, I only did that to postpone the likely catastrophe ahead: my maiden bike crash of the season. Pray for me.

