: a little nudge on memorial day :
Welcome to the unofficial start of summer,¹ don’t waste it sitting at your computer like I’m doing. Go to the pool or the beach, the park, a garden, the porch, any place that isn’t enclosed. Just sit in the sunshine and breathe the fresh air if nothing else.
These are the days we pine for all winter long. Enjoy the living daylights out of them while you can. They refuse to linger, dammit. So, as a public service, I’ve provided a handy guide to summer activities, in case your ideas run dry.
Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going outside to fall off my bike. In the event of accident and / or injury, it’s been a pleasure and an honor to serve your blogging needs.
Have a swell holiday!
copyright © 2017 the whirly girl
¹ Gosh, I’m getting such a sense of déjà vu here. Really, you, too? D’oh, right, this is a reblog from last year. I managed to make a couple minor adjustments, though, so there was a little effort involved. And, frankly, I only did that to postpone the likely catastrophe ahead: my maiden bike crash of the season. Pray for me.
10 Responses to “: a little nudge on memorial day :”
Wish I could but mother nature has decided to send us some rain. But yesterday was great, spent it on a horse farm celebrating my grandsons birthday!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I feel for you. We had rain all last week, so this is a bonus :o)
LikeLike
🙏🏻
LikeLiked by 1 person
I chickened out. Totally. The thought of a re-do fills me with fear. Maybe tomorrow. Or October. Or 2036.
LikeLike
PS. How’s the preparation coming?
LikeLike
Have a lovely summer! Fortunately, it is winter here for me so I’ll continue writing in front of the fire while struggling to graduate high school
LikeLiked by 1 person
Will do. Stay warm and study hard :o)
LikeLiked by 1 person
thanks.really good advice.actually it’s really rainy right now in my country so i’m gonna enjoy it. thank you again💙💙
LikeLiked by 1 person
We just finished a rainy week in my neck of the woods, so sunshine is a nice change of pace. I was starting to mold :o/
LikeLiked by 1 person
good for you👍👍
LikeLiked by 1 person