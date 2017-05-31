: deciphering the covfefe tweet :

By

A Fake News Investigation


In an exclusive interview with the whirly girl, Donald Trump explained the circumstances surrounding his cryptic (and oddly foreshortened) twitter tirade in the wee small hours of last night. Here is his detailed account:

My babysitters told me, no more tweets. Stop the tweets. They demand to approve the tweets before I send the tweets. So I hid under the covers, started the best tweet ever, and got caught. They grabbed my tweeter. I wouldn’t let go. They yanked, I squeezed, buttons were pushed, covfefe happened. They’re mean, really very mean. I’m telling Vladdy.’

The end (for now) 

copyright © 2017 the whirly girl

