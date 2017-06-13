: I’m so fabulous, comments now open :

Never has there been a person who’s accomplished more, succeeded more, done more than I have. I’m actually more active than it’s possible for any human to be. Because I’m not human. I’m superhuman. I’m super-duper human and I do things at a record-setting pace. Big, huge, incredibly great things. Believe me.

I use tons of major adjectives, millions, in fact. The really fancy ones with many, many syllables, like classy and fantastic. And I have gobs of terrific pens, with ink. I use them to write my name. People actually come to watch me sign my name. Then clap their hands because they’re so impressed by my penmanship. They should be impressed, they should drop to their knees. I’m that magnificent.

I play golf, too, a really great game I definitely don’t cheat at. I ride around in my own personal golf cart — the one with the Presidential Seal taped to the front — and I crash weddings. I invent tremendous new words, like covfefe, that’s mine. Only a few people know what it means, but it’s a very great meaning, the best meaning ever, trust me. It’s totally amazing. I’ll tell you someday. Maybe. In a couple weeks. Soon.

Right now I’m making plans to change the name of the Internet to the interwhirly. I’ve already taken steps to accomplish this and they’ve been met with such praise. so much praise. Everyone wants to be part of the interwhirly.

And that’s because I’m a winner. Everyone says so. Look …

You may offer now your admiration for my magnificent self. I’m perfectly perfect. Please keep your comments short and overstated, use my name a lot, otherwise I’ll stop reading. Your cooperation is expected.

