: um, shouldn’t I be dead for this?
Nope. Turns out heaven is pretty flexible about the whole death thing. I’m allowed to visit whenever I want, because it’s conveniently located on my balcony.
I just sashay in and take a seat. No one asks to check my pulse. No one gives me a second look. I sit around in boxer shorts and a t-shirt and loiter to my heart’s content. My hair isn’t combed; I’m not always showered; I’m usually barefoot and I’ve never heard a complaint. Not one. If that isn’t paradise, what is?
Okay, sure, maybe Barnes and Noble. Maybe Starbucks. But they have a dress code.
See the feet? Those are mine on my latest visit to heaven. I was having coffee with Andrea Bocelli, if you must know. I played a little air cello, too, with none other than Yo-Yo Ma. And it was every bit the nirvana you’d imagine — warm and sunny, great music, non-judgmental. There is one letdown, however: heaven is a self-serve operation.
I was shocked. I expected to be pampered by a lady-in-waiting or an accommodating waiter, at the very least. But no, I have to fend for myself, so the food stinks. The surroundings, happily, more than make up for the burnt toast and stale cereal. It’s absolutely, positively blissful and I’m not overstating. The weather, the birds, the breeze, the panoramic view, even the quiet hum of traffic is a delight.
Now, I don’t know how I managed to stumble into this place, but I have and I plan on wearing out my welcome. They’ll have to carry me out of here feet first or in handcuffs. Either way, I’ll put up a helluva fight. Consider yourself warned.
copyright © 2017 the whirly girl
11 Responses to “: um, shouldn’t I be dead for this?”
I love this; your contentment and cheekiness is shining like a halo… 😊
“… your contentment and cheekiness is shining like a halo…
I see what you did there…
😉
😘
Aw, thanks. Sadly, my love for cheeky disqualified me from halo status decades ago. I think I’m destined for the smoking section. I am deeply contented, though 👩🏻💻
Didn’t you know…?
Heaven’s always been a self-serve sort of place…
Can’t even get a reliable cabbie to take you there…
… gotta get yourself there…
That’s the thing, I can’t figure out how I slipped through. Some kind of mix-up in the paperwork, I’m sure. Yay 🎟
Oh wow. You have found a good home. I love that you’re up there like a bird in the trees.
I certainly have. 🌃 After 12 long years of rolling catastrophes, I was presented with a gracious and unexpected miracle. I don’t deserve it, but I’ll keep that to myself.
So that’s where heaven went! I swear it was over here (the UK) last week. Oh well, I guess it will be my turn again soon enough …
I know for a fact that heaven offers comfy socks…
Digging the socks… They only enhance the view on a lovely sunny day.
