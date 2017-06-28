: um, shouldn’t I be dead for this?

By

Nope. Turns out heaven is pretty flexible about the whole death thing. I’m allowed to visit whenever I want, because it’s conveniently located on my balcony.

I just sashay in and take a seat. No one asks to check my pulse. No one gives me a second look. I sit around in boxer shorts and a t-shirt and loiter to my heart’s content. My hair isn’t combed; I’m not always showered; I’m usually barefoot and I’ve never heard a complaint. Not one. If that isn’t paradise, what is?

Okay, sure, maybe Barnes and Noble. Maybe Starbucks. But they have a dress code.

See the feet? Those are mine on my latest visit to heaven. I was having coffee with Andrea Bocelli, if you must know. I played a little air cello, too, with none other than Yo-Yo Ma. And it was every bit the nirvana you’d imagine — warm and sunny, great music, non-judgmental.  There is one letdown, however: heaven is a self-serve operation.

I was shocked. I expected to be pampered by a lady-in-waiting or an accommodating waiter, at the very least. But no, I have to fend for myself, so the food stinks. The surroundings, happily, more than make up for the burnt toast and stale cereal. It’s absolutely, positively blissful and I’m not overstating. The weather, the birds, the breeze, the panoramic view, even the quiet hum of traffic is a delight.

Now, I don’t know how I managed to stumble into this place, but I have and I plan on wearing out my welcome. They’ll have to carry me out of here feet first or in handcuffs. Either way, I’ll put up a helluva fight. Consider yourself warned.

copyright © 2017 the whirly girl

Advertisements

11 Responses to “: um, shouldn’t I be dead for this?”

    • the whirly girl

      I certainly have. 🌃 After 12 long years of rolling catastrophes, I was presented with a gracious and unexpected miracle. I don’t deserve it, but I’ll keep that to myself.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. stoneyfish

    So that’s where heaven went! I swear it was over here (the UK) last week. Oh well, I guess it will be my turn again soon enough …

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Basic HTML is allowed. Your email address will not be published.

Subscribe to this comment feed via RSS

%d bloggers like this: