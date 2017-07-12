: dumb jokes not named trump :

We’re in the middle of a very long, very unfunny stretch, so we need a good laugh. That’s the purpose of dumb jokes, you know, to cheer us up. Give us a reason to smile. They’re not supposed to mill around the White House and destroy civilization. To that end, voilà:

What do you call a fly without wings?

A walk.

……………………………….

Knock knock.

Who’s there?

Little old lady.

Little old lady who?

I didn’t know you could yodel.

……………………………….

What did one wall say to the other?

Meet you at the corner.

……………………………….

Why are ghosts bad liars?

You can see right through them.

……………………………….

Why did the math book look sad?

It had a lot of problems.

……………………………….

Why is 6 afraid of 7?

Because 7, 8, 9.

……………………………….

After being released a prisoner hollered, ‘I’m free! I’m free!’

A kid stopped him and said, ‘Big deal. I’m 4.’

……………………………….

What did 0 say to 8?

Hey, nice belt.

……………………………….

What do you call a fish without an eye?

A fsh.

There, do you feel better? You look better, years younger. Now, let’s all try to smile and make America beautiful again.

copyright © 2017 the whirly girl

