: all humor is based in sorrow :
And I’m the funniest person I know. That should tell you something. That should tell me something, but it hasn’t. Mine is not an examined life; I don’t look too closely. Not because of any dark, sinister pathology, but because it doesn’t occur to me. My mind is busy with other things. Fun things, compelling things. Okay, nonsense, mostly.
I came close to self-examination once, in my early 30’s, but it was short-lived. I went to a therapist for help sorting through a personal mess, decided the guy was a dope, and quit going after five weeks. He doggedly insisted my difficulties stemmed from my parents’ divorce; said I needed to go back and forgive the 13-year old I’d then been. Huh? My parents calling it quits was a non-event, if anything it was a relief. I’d barely noticed a difference.
And so here I am, long years later, still oblivious, still stumbling through a shambolic world. But my normally quiet landscape is shifting and it’s scary. In the last few months, I’ve been beset with personal insights and unwelcome epiphanies of all types, from all directions. I’ll be thinking about pirates or socks when I’m assaulted by a personal revelation. You think you know yourself, right? Well, heh, don’t count on it.
When I try to frame a thought in conversation, I’ll get swept away in an undertow of emotions and wind up paralyzed, visibly struggling to hold myself together. Some people, albeit mercifully few, can drop me with a look or a word, a gesture or a touch — they’re my kryptonite. My heart swells, tears brim, and I’m terrified a sob is going to burst forth, so I panic and close up tight. It’s mortifying.
Earlier this summer, I was slammed by a stunning epiphany: I’m Boo Radley (from To Kill a Mockingbird). That was a jaw-dropper, but now it seems like a glaring truth. See, I’d imagined myself as Super Girl or Wonder Woman, someone powerful and invincible and fearless. Boo Radley was never, ever on the radar. Which proves what an absolutely top-notch whiz I am at self-deception.
How could I miss that? I have all the earmarks: I’m awkward, I’m reclusive, make no effort to fit in, have the emotional I.Q. of a melon, and I hide things, little tokens, for people to find — just not in tree trunks. The one stark difference is, I’ve never stabbed anyone — not with scissors and not with a kitchen knife. I’ve impaled a few with a pretty sharpish look, though.
After the shock, I remembered an unresolved and ongoing disagreement with a friend of mine over what film deserves Best Movie Ever status. He went with The Wizard of Oz — a notable choice — but I held out for To Kill a Mockingbird. I’ve seen it probably 50 times, read the book a dozen, and each time I’m engulfed with a deep, abiding homesickness. The fact I’m at home provides no mitigation; something basic and ineffable is missing. I’ve no idea what.
Do you know where I found hope and solace? In the wise and immortal words of Whitesnake:
I am, and will always be, the girl hiding in the corner. I’ve come to accept my fate. I don’t necessarily embrace it, but I’m fine with it nonetheless.
copyright © 2017 the whirly girl
28 Responses to “: all humor is based in sorrow :”
You crack me up! I want to be you when I grow up. 😂
Wow, thanks! You made my whole damn year 💃🏼 But take my advice, don’t ever, ever grow up. You might want to rethink being anything like me, as well :o)
Your sense of humour (OK, humor, it’s your post!) allows you to tackle deeper issues with aplomb. Which reminds me, the tap’s dripping, must phone a plumber! No, seriously, enjoyed it!
Why, thank you! That means a lot 😚
That was supposed to read ‘plomber’ – blasted spell-checkers!
Damn plombing 🚰
I know exactly what you’re talking about! I…I usually just push it way out of my mind and try to go back to thinking about cool thimgs. Like music or socks or pirates or whatever.
Perfect! Who needs personal insights, right? sheesh 🙄
But that’s the wonderful thing; you’re not hiding in the corner, are you? You’re out, sharing wonderful stuff like this with us.
Or, maybe, the internet has become the tree in which you hide stuff?
You’re very kind :o) And incredibly perceptive. I hadn’t thought of the Internet as another knothole, but, yep, it sure is.
I do get out and I can pass as normal for short, limited periods. Once the baffled expression appears, I wrap it up and pretend I’m late for an appointment 💁🏻
I love the little drawings that accompany each piece. Do you do them as well?
Oh how I wish I could take credit for the illustrations, but I can’t. They’re stock. I’m so tickled you like them 😘
The poem hit me where ti hurts the most!
Me, too. Sorry.
huh!? nothing to be sorry about :)
phew The lyrics do pack a punch, so I’m glad you could handle it 🥊
hhahaha well that is because life has already hit me hard with 30 tonnes of brick and built me up wonderfully :)
And you kept right on going! Good man :o)
Those little drawings are an absolute delight always.Just want to let you know, think whatever you want to think about yourself,I am so delighted to be knowing you and the beautiful person that you are and it always strucks a chord whenever I see your post on the reader.And to all those good for nothing tiny section of kryptonites send them a ferocious glare and the next instant amaze them with your powerful words.You will do much better than those.I can tell you that.Sending virtual love and respect.Wishing you a wonderful week ahead.
Thanks, you’ve warmed my heart :o)
One thing, though: the people who drop me are the ones who matter. They’re the ones with direct access to my carefully hidden soft spots. That’s why they’re my kryptonite.
I know, it doesn’t make any sense 🤷♀️
Oh,I took it in a different way.Apologies for the incorrect and offending tone.
No apology necessary; I’m not always as clear as I should be. I really appreciated your support 😊
I recently heard a comedian say something similar about humor’s foundation in sorrow. (Most likely an interview on Fresh Air with Terry Gross :) It gave me pause…
Oh, and I remember Mel Brooks talking to an interviewer about his Hitler slapstick – making those jokes allowed him to express his outrage.
Humor can be a healer, I think.
I think so, too. Plus I understand funny, emotions and all the rest are way beyond me 😶
So…
A person with the IQ of a melon (I notice you don’t say what KIND of melon (a crucial distinction)) thinking about pirates, or socks, or pirates in socks (Arrrrr!) would obviously confuse the greatest movie ever…
Everyone knows it’s The Princess Bride, which has both Pirates and socks (after a fashion…)
Really? The Princess Bride? To Kill a Mockingbird has a rabid dog and Dill, the neighbor boy, who’s based on Truman Capote.
PS. I’m a honeydew, of course.
LikeLike
Humour is the best shield known to man (or woman). You yield it well and strong.
Thanks :o) You’re no slouch in the funny department, yourself.
