: twenty shades of beige :
Yes, it’s hot outside. What do people expect? This is July, not November. Besides, Trump is in the White House, happily worsening the global warming problem. We shouldn’t be surprised by a heat wave.
Weather forecasters appear to be, though. They’re issuing heat advisories, cautioning us to stay indoors, and wringing their hands dramatically. As much as I appreciate their mock concern, they need to snap out of it. The heat outside is easier to tolerate than the weather inside; it’s about twelve below zero. Air conditioning blasts out of every vent in every building non-stop.
So, I’ll take refuge in summer, thank you. Winter lingers long enough; no need to subject myself to a year round cold snap. I will not complain about the heat or the humidity or the searing sunshine. Not now and not at 130º. I’ll complain about not having a pool and the indignity of a farmer tan, instead.
If I had access to a swimming pool, I wouldn’t have a farmer tan. Well, I say tan, but it’s more like a gradient of beiges, the full spectrum. Except for my feet, which are a ghastly, glowing fish belly white. The problem is dress codes. Swimming suits aren’t allowed in public places: restaurants, libraries, coffee shops, bookstores, they all have strict rules. Show up in a swimming suit and you’ll be asked to leave, politely but insistently.
Wearing clothes and shoes, with their sleeves and cuffs and socks, leaves a distinct border. Borders not readily apparent from a swimming suit. So, since I like the outdoors — not in the camping sense, but in a go outside and play sense — I have the skin tone and patchwork coloring of Ma Kettle after a day in the fields. Okay, sing along with me, ‘a pretty girl is like a melody …’
copyright © 2017 the whirly girl
6 Responses to “: twenty shades of beige :”
I actually have fuzzy socks at my desk because I’m not allowed to have a space heater. They have definitely over compensated on the AC
I feel your goosebumps; two of my offices required space heaters year-round. And they complained about overhead. Hmmm, try giving the a/c a rest. Oy!
This is me. When I’m inside, I wear jeans, sweaters, and fuzzy socks. I’m almost surprised when I go outside and the temperature is reasonable. Who are these air conditioning monsters, anyways?
I wish I knew. There’s a theory it’s guys in suits — jackets and ties and long pants — while women dress in lightweight summer clothing, like dresses. Made sense to me. At least in summer you can go outside and get warm. Winter offers no such relief. Stoopid, stoopid winter 😩
I dig the heat–although I have serious issues concerning Global Warming and my utter disdain for that thing in the whitey house #nevermypresident.
But I love the fact I can go barefoot, wear minimal clothing and get a spray tan (skin cancer ruined my real bake). No bring on the heat–I welcome it!1
Everything you said? Ditto 🤗 And thank you!
