: I have the most loyal people :
So loyal. I could post the tax code and still draw a yuuuuge crowd of adoring fans. They love me no matter what I do. Just look at the fantastic numbers on my twitter account; I have 35 followers. Do you believe that? Thirty flipping five. And those aren’t fake followers, those aren’t bots. They’re devoted readers, fabulous people who cherish my every word. Including covfefe and unpresidented.
My fans don’t care if I make sense. They don’t mind if my verb tenses agree or if my claims are preposterous, they worship me. They love the fact I‘m unhinged, it makes me relatable. The crazier I act, the louder they cheer. I make wild assertions — like ‘I drew the biggest crowd ever in history’ or ‘lizard people run public television’ or ‘I’m talented’ — and folks believe me. It’s amazing.
Fact checkers and grammarians are overpaid hacks, anyway. I’m an original; I think for myself and create my own reality. I spell according to whim and believe punctuation is for suckers. ALL CAPS and SUPERLATIVES and EXCLAMATION POINTS are the mark of great intelligence! The fake smarties depend on lame knowledge. They use footnotes and paragraphs, logic, neurons. Sheesh, all I need is 140 characters.
The important thing is, I’m a winner. All I do is win. Win, win, win, win win, win!!!!!! Believe me, I know. What I don’t know I just make up. Even words, I make them up, too — mostly by mistake. And they become the most popular words in the world. Everyone uses them, but no one knows what they mean. Except me. I know. I’d tell you, but it’s classified, a major secret, very bigly, so I can’t.
I, alone, am Queen of this vast, sprawling domain, and I make the rules. I do not follow them. Your deep, undying loyalty will, of course, be rewarded with a quick toss under the bus. You’re welcome :o)
copyright © 2017 the whirly girl
13 Responses to “: I have the most loyal people :”
😀 Made my day!!!! Love it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And you’ve made mine. Thanks x 1,000,000!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m thinking you are harder to find than you think on twitter. It took a bit of searching but I tracked you down. @WhirlyDame It’s like Whirly Girl grew up and is now a Dame. ;-)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s the thing: I never figured out how to link whirly to twitter, it’s still tied to publikworks. Am I a genius or what? Now you follow both and you’re my very first follower on @whirlydame. Woohoo, got one 🎣
LikeLiked by 1 person
OH WHAT FUN!!!!!!!!!
It’s gotta be the whimsy. Who doesn’t love whimsy?
But now that I think about it, I really don’t know what whimsy is. Must be a bigly mysterion. Hang on a minute while I go check my wordosaurus dex.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whimsy is perfect. I love that description! Thank you 🙃
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe your claims are preposterous…
Who am I to say?
But your clams… well, that’s how I initially read it… I take a tremendous, bigly exception to preposterous clams…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bwahahaha!! Okay, where do you come up with this stuff? Can you teach me how? And should I take a Berlitz class in Russian? You know, in case …
LikeLiked by 1 person
… in case those clams turn out to be true…?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bingo 🎯
LikeLike
Somebody has to make up words. They don’t grow on trees, you know.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hahahah, you’re so right. Thanks for the reminder! 💁🏻
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can’t help myself…I’m now at the back of the queue of your adoring fans.
LikeLike