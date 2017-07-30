: the diva in your pocket :
Speaking of narcissists, if we were all as temperamental and high-strung as the smartphones we ferry around, the world would be unbearable. Nothing would get done. Ever. Our lone activities would be clamoring for attention and throwing tantrums: look at me, look at me, listen, pick me up, talk to me, watch this, yoohoo, ring, ring, look at me, dammit.
I don’t know about you, but I’m fed up with the constant demands.
Just the other day I skipped outside with a book and my cellphone, planning to indulge in a little summertime bliss. I planted myself on a sunny bench, cranked up iTunes, leaned back, and tumbled headlong into Spoonbenders. I crave such moments. Gone are the days when I needed excitement and thrills and drama, I’m surprisingly content with predictable. It’s downright comforting.
The weather alone would have been joyous enough, so the book was icing on the cake. It swept me into another dimension altogether, one with a rollicking soundtrack. I read page after page, enchanted by the story and the characters in a mellow atmosphere. Until the music stopped. Abruptly. Without warning, mid-note. What the Hell?
I picked up the phone. I looked at the screen. And lost all respect for my device right then and there. Seriously? It can’t cope with a little sunshine? What a flipping prima donna. You know, I’m a pretty sophisticated piece of technology in my own right — we all are — and I don’t shut down when I’m hot. No one does. Drop us like a bad habit, toss us in the tub, and we’ll carry on.
Not the smartphone. Oh, no. It gets put on a pedestal and worshipped like royalty. Heck, I’m surprised it isn’t carted around on a pillow and attended by servants. The thing only has to peep or chirp and every head turns. We rush to gaze at it, find out what it wants, feverish to soothe its every whim.
Now, ready for the really sick part? I want a gig like that.
copyright © 2017 the whirly girl
9 Responses to “: the diva in your pocket :”
Soon enough that 🌞 raise is precisely what will prevent it from following below the 20% mark. It’ll be craving to turn the dark off.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent point! In the winter, while the sun hibernates, I bask in the glow of the screen ⛱
LikeLike
We are a slave to them aren’t we. Unfortunately if you ignore that particular warning they say the dang thing will have a melt down. Literally. There are all kinds of nasty photos on the internet of what happens when your phone explodes. Just don’t look for them before your phone cools off.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, that stinks! Should I buy the little tyrant a teeny-weeny air conditioner? Maybe take it for a massage? sheesh 🙄
LikeLike
Ha, technology!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly! What he said …
LikeLike
Oh yeah. I can relate. I just wish I could give this a 5-star rating instead of just a measly 1-star “Like”. Let me drop everthing and rush right out to get that for you.
. . . . . . . . .. .. … ….. ……….
Here you go, Your Highness!
* * * * *
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gosh, you really shouldn’t have. But yaaaay! 🤗
LikeLiked by 1 person
This sadly and painfully true. I have serious issues with this era of the smartphone. I tend to let my phone STAY dead for sometimes days at a time just to get that pressure off of me. I mean if there’s an emergency, they can always call my hubby. But it feels AMAZING every now and then to just SHUT IT OFF or let it BE DEAD! I’m telling you…
LikeLike