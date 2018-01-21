: stuck :
Okay, I’m here. I’m looking at the computer screen. I’m drumming my fingers. I’m tapping my foot. And nothing’s happening. There’s no spark, no enthusiasm, just a general full-body malaise. So you know what? Adios, I’m out of here.
Surely I can find something better to do on a damp, gray winter afternoon. I have a great book, a nice selection of movies, video games, there’s plenty to eat and drink, so forget this nonsense. I’m bored out of my flipping mind. Truth be told, the thought of finishing even this crummy paragraph starts a loud, monotonous buzzing in my head. Does that happen to you? Does the thought of constructing even one more sentence sometimes make you long for a lobotomy?
Well, that’s where I am now. I’m questioning my sanity, wondering why a grown person would park in front of a computer for years and decades of prime living time fretting about the most appropriate words to use in snarly grammar situations? That’s borderline masochism if you ask me. What kind of lunatic does that? Heh, I do.
But not today. Today I’m stepping away. I need to recharge, fill the old tank, get fired up again. Oh, why lie? I need an attitude adjustment — in fact, I’m long, long overdue. I haven’t been hitting on all cylinders for weeks. Maybe months. Come on, be honest, that isn’t exactly news, now, is it? So, please bear with me …
You know that we get more out of your “not writing” pieces than most peoples serious writing. You are the best at writing about not writing. Maybe it’s your thing. Or maybe it’s your back up thing ’cause I kind of really like your “real writing” stuff too. ;-)
I wish I could live up to your comments! I really, really do. Maybe you could arrange an online class for me? I’ll pay attention and everything. Please? 🤩
You would have to teach it.
Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahhhahhhhahhahaaaaaaahahahahahahahahhhhhaaaaaaahahahahahaha. Good one!
We’re in the same boat my friend lol
I couldn’t ask for better company. I promise, we’ll get through this. Somehow :o)
Indeed! :)
👌
Sometimes the words don’t come easy.
Truer words have never been spoken. Thanks for understanding so completely. 🤗
When you lay down thoughts like this: “…wondering why a grown person would park in front of a computer for years and decades of prime living time fretting about the most appropriate words to use in snarly grammar situations…”, I am simply dazzled by your brilliance as a writer. If I could somehow buoy you up through the fallow stretches you know I would. But we both know that is an artist’s cross to bear.
How’s that for melodrama?😁
Aw, Barb, you’re breaking my heart, kiddo. How are you? I’ve been sending happy, uplifting, comforting thoughts non-stop since I found your email. Weeks too late. Is there anything you need? Want? Pine for? Just say the word and it’s on the way.
I know you’d carry me through if you could. That’s why I adopted you. Rachel and Mary, too. You’ve been my guardian angel through so much upheaval and chaos. Now, it’s my turn. Remember, I’m here, standing by. Always❣️
You and me (and many others I imagine) are all lunatics in this thing called blogging. Makes me feel better not to be a solo lunatic. Take your break, take your time and carry on being awesome x
Oh, I’m right here with you. And this afternoon I’m thinking about going to the movies. I like this playing hooky business, it’s a gas 🙃
