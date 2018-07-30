: a vacation request :
May I please be excused from my little website August 1 through August 31, 2018?
It’s impossible, frankly, to overstate how much I enjoy sunshine and the wearing of the shorts. I want to keep right on enjoying them, too, every minute of every day for as long as I can. Staring at a blinking cursor is fine on cold, bleak mornings, but not now. Now I want to be outside cavorting. It’s hard to cavort when you’re wearing a dozen layers of bulky clothes, something winter absolutely requires.
Besides, if you’ve been paying any attention, it’s obvious I haven’t had my mind on my work. I need an air freshener most days, because the whole place just reeks of rotten narrative. So, from that standpoint, a vacation is a public service. We’ll all breathe easier if I’m away from a computer keyboard. Trust me.
I will return, though. And I don’t mean that as a threat, but as a pledge. I plan to keep slogging away until I get this right. Or, you know, die.
copyright © 2018 the whirly girl
20 Responses to “: a vacation request :”
Enjoy your vacation! We’ll still be here when the weather changes ;-)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks! It’s a date❣️
LikeLike
🚴🏾🌻👣🕶🌞🌺☀️🏊🏻♂️🤸🏻♂️🛴⛱⛲️🎈but keep this in your back pocket just in case: 📝
LikeLiked by 1 person
Always. In fact, it’s the same blank piece of paper I’ve been carting around for years. One day I’m going to have an idea, I just know it 🙃
LikeLiked by 1 person
I learned that years ago from Anne Lamott’s Bird by Bird.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think I read that. Maybe. Was there something about descriptions being as tightly focused as photographs? I know I read that some place, I just don’t remember where. 🙄
LikeLike
Not sure. You’d think I’d remember since I’ve read it three times. But it’s been awhile… Btw I’m half way thru The Portable Veblen even tho I’m suppose to be reading something else for tomorrow’s discussion. In fact, I purchased it while out on errands yesterday (been reading it on library loan), because I love it so much and may want re-read as soon as I finish it. It is soooooooo good!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I did the same exact thing. You want another recommendation? Spoonbenders by Daryl Gregory. It has wonderful, quirky characters you’ll fall in love with and a totally offbeat story. I rank it up there with Veblen❣️❣️❣️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks!!!
LikeLike
My pleasure 🎈
LikeLike
Request granted but you’ll have to put in some overtime in the winter. Just sayin…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yay, thank you❗️ Overtime in the winter is kind of a pleasure. I love parking myself beside a steaming coffee and a clean sheet of paper. It’s more of a coaster really, but I pretend I’ll fill it with words :o)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have fun. x
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks! I’ll do my very, very best 🙃
LikeLike
Enjoy!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will! I hope you don’t forget me 😬
LikeLike
You’re smart! Have fun!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Smart, no. Tired, you bet. My mind is in a deep rut and that’s awfully discouraging, not to mention boring. Time away, I hope, will cure that.🤞
LikeLike
It’s a known fact that when your tank is feeling empty you HAVE TO take time off in order to re-fill it. This is essential. You must do this. Go. Go now and soak up that vitamin D. Lay down your pen. The ink will flow better on your return – guaranteed.
LikeLike
Yay! Thank you for the wise words; I feel better already. See you in September❣️
LikeLike