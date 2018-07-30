: a vacation request :

May I please be excused from my little website August 1 through August 31, 2018?

It’s impossible, frankly, to overstate how much I enjoy sunshine and the wearing of the shorts. I want to keep right on enjoying them, too, every minute of every day for as long as I can. Staring at a blinking cursor is fine on cold, bleak mornings, but not now. Now I want to be outside cavorting. It’s hard to cavort when you’re wearing a dozen layers of bulky clothes, something winter absolutely requires.

Besides, if you’ve been paying any attention, it’s obvious I haven’t had my mind on my work. I need an air freshener most days, because the whole place just reeks of rotten narrative. So, from that standpoint, a vacation is a public service. We’ll all breathe easier if I’m away from a computer keyboard. Trust me.

I will return, though. And I don’t mean that as a threat, but as a pledge. I plan to keep slogging away until I get this right. Or, you know, die.

copyright © 2018 the whirly girl

