: news update :

In case you haven’t noticed, and why would you?, I’ve been playing hooky for ages and it was a gas. Then it wasn’t. Then it was a gas again. You know, the usual way, but minus the deadlines.

Let me bring you up to speed on the last however many months it’s been:

> the 2020 election was decided.

> the pandemic has abated (for the time being).

> Summer showed up.

> I finished a real, honest-to-goodness draft of a children’s book.

> started a little bitty, non-profit greeting card bidness.

> I broke a damn leg.

Now, I say leg because it sounds so much sportier and less old lady than hip, which is where the bones actually broke. I was out with the dog one overcast Saturday morning at the tail end of February, temperature in the low 40s, and discovered the last remaining patch of ice in all of Illinois. And fwip, CRASH. Suddenly all those commercials about ‘I’ve fallen and can’t get up’ sprang to mind. So, too, did the thought: if I was a cavewoman, I’d die from this. Eaten by a bear or a cannibal, something gruesome, anyway.

Long story short, it was no fun and I don’t recommend it, but it is survivable. In just under three months I was declared healed and have no restrictions on my activities. None. Even roller derby was approved. I asked.

As to the future, I’ve finally decided to keep my little blog here and return to it as often as inspiration strikes. It still does, from time to time, with weird, unexplored thoughts like: would humans be considered annuals or are they more like perennials — you know, in the existential sense? I need a place to express myself, examine ideas and there’s no place as suitable as here. Although I’ve loosened up significantly on the scheduling — to the extent there won’t be any schedule. Posts will appear as the mood strikes and only when they pass the sniff test. They cannot, under any circumstances, stink. I and I alone will be the sole judge of odiferousness.

Okay, now it’s my turn to ask a question: what the heck happened to WordPress? I’ve no idea how I’m going to post this little gem, but I’ve blocked out the rest of the month to get it done. Ai-yi-yi, I’m lost.

copyright © 2021 the whirly girl