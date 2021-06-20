: news update :
In case you haven’t noticed, and why would you?, I’ve been playing hooky for ages and it was a gas. Then it wasn’t. Then it was a gas again. You know, the usual way, but minus the deadlines.
Let me bring you up to speed on the last however many months it’s been:
> the 2020 election was decided.
> the pandemic has abated (for the time being).
> Summer showed up.
> I finished a real, honest-to-goodness draft of a children’s book.
> started a little bitty, non-profit greeting card bidness.
> I broke a damn leg.
Now, I say leg because it sounds so much sportier and less old lady than hip, which is where the bones actually broke. I was out with the dog one overcast Saturday morning at the tail end of February, temperature in the low 40s, and discovered the last remaining patch of ice in all of Illinois. And fwip, CRASH. Suddenly all those commercials about ‘I’ve fallen and can’t get up’ sprang to mind. So, too, did the thought: if I was a cavewoman, I’d die from this. Eaten by a bear or a cannibal, something gruesome, anyway.
Long story short, it was no fun and I don’t recommend it, but it is survivable. In just under three months I was declared healed and have no restrictions on my activities. None. Even roller derby was approved. I asked.
As to the future, I’ve finally decided to keep my little blog here and return to it as often as inspiration strikes. It still does, from time to time, with weird, unexplored thoughts like: would humans be considered annuals or are they more like perennials — you know, in the existential sense? I need a place to express myself, examine ideas and there’s no place as suitable as here. Although I’ve loosened up significantly on the scheduling — to the extent there won’t be any schedule. Posts will appear as the mood strikes and only when they pass the sniff test. They cannot, under any circumstances, stink. I and I alone will be the sole judge of odiferousness.
Okay, now it’s my turn to ask a question: what the heck happened to WordPress? I’ve no idea how I’m going to post this little gem, but I’ve blocked out the rest of the month to get it done. Ai-yi-yi, I’m lost.
copyright © 2021 the whirly girl
9 Responses to “: news update :”
Good to see you’re back. And in rude health, too. 😲
Oh, and to add an image you use the Image block, but you’ve found that out by now, haven’t you?
LikeLike
Oh, how I missed you! And no, I haven’t found anything out. I just kept pushing buttons — sometimes it worked, mostly it didn’t. All I can say is, upgrades stink! How are things with you?
LikeLike
Welcome back. I was surprised to get the notification that you posted. You are well remembered.
LikeLike
Hi! I think I just needed some time away. It was fun to try other things, you know? I’m anxious to figure out the new editor and shake the rust off — there are good things ahead. I can tell! Glad you’re back, too :o)
LikeLike
First of all, You have been missed! I’m so glad you survived COVID & your leg/hip debacale.
Second, you really don’t expect any of us to believe that any Doctor who knows you would think roller derby is something you should tackle.
Third, WordPress, it has become my nemesis. I have been complaining in every one of my posts. I finally surrendered and tried to sign up for one of there on line classes and got pissed at the way they scheduled (yep wrote about that too). There is no explanation for what they have done. So glad you are back.
LikeLike
You were missed, too, you know! Lots and lots and lots. So glad you came back!!!!
I suspect the doctor is trying to buy a boat or a beach house and that’s why be okayed roller derby. Little does he know I can break bones in a swimming pool or a padded room. Oy.
About WordPress. I think I have a plan. Create the post in a design program, like Pages or InDesign, convert the document to a .pdf or .jpg file and place it as an image into your blog. I haven’t tried it, don’t know if it will work, but it has to be better than trying to figure out the new editor. Egads!
LikeLike
Yay, you are back!!! Glad you are as good as new!!
LikeLike
Aw, thanks, kiddo! It’s swell to be back and shaking the rust off. It accumulates so quickly these days …
LikeLike
Will wonders never cease? Total surprise, out of the blue! This makes me so happy 🤓
LikeLike