: the thoughts of a neutrino :

That’s me. I’m the neutrino, which is Italian for ‘little neutral one’ and science describes as a little whisp of almost nothing. Add bad hair and that’s me to an absolute t.

However, in the grand scheme of things, doesn’t it seem as if we’re all turning into neutrinos? I mean, we’re incredibly abundant critters, but we don’t bond with anything and we’re always alone. Humanity, I fear, is in the process of becoming weird subatomic particles with virtually no mass and no electrical charge. We’re just here. Kind of.

Anyway, that was one of the thoughts I entertained this morning. Then I spent some time trying to figure out when the retreat into ourselves began. Is this distance something the pandemic fostered, with the social distancing and remote work places and all? Is it the deep political divisions? Are we depressed, reclusive, out of deodorant? What?

Whatever the cause, we’d better make a plan to join together and get ourselves charged up — like electrons and protons. If we don’t, we’re toast. There’ll be no more freedoms for us. No more rights or liberty or pursuits of happiness. No more of the people, for the people, by the people. So, let’s snap out of our complacency and rise to the challenge before us. Ready?

copyright © 2020 the whirly girl